Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Needham & Company LLC Forecasts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

EFX stock opened at $203.60 on Monday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $201.41 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day moving average is $253.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

