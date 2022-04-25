Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $853.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $745.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $722.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

