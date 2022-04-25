Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $714.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $673.00 to $714.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $853.47.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $745.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

