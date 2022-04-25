Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.