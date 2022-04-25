Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acerinox, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acerinox in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.74) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.25 ($21.77) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.30 on Monday. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

