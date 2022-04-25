Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BOKF NA bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.