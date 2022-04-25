Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,525,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $387,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

