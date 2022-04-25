Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.