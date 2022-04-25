Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Total Energy Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Total Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TOT stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -817.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,709,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,709,088. Insiders acquired 248,820 shares of company stock worth $1,769,991 over the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.