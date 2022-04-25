Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

