Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.
Shares of PBH stock opened at C$105.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$100.41 and a 52-week high of C$137.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$109.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.55%.
About Premium Brands (Get Rating)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
