Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$105.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$100.41 and a 52-week high of C$137.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$109.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.55%.

About Premium Brands (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.