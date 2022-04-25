Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $989.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $19,004,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $18,355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $15,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

