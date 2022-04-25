Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,912,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.