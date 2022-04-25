Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.15.

VET opened at C$25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.19. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$30.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.