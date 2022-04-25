Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banner Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.58 on Monday. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

