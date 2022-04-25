Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

SNA opened at $222.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

