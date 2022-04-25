Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (A, AA, ABBN, ABBV, ACIW, ACRE, ADJ, ADS, ALGM, ALV)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 25th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 33 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) was given a €12.00 ($12.90) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $97.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $308.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $52.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $59.00 to $75.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $52.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.50 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €600.00 ($645.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $115.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $66.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $61.00 to $66.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $108.00 to $129.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $129.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $16.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($122.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,650 ($60.50) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $355.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $73.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $73.00.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €14.00 ($15.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($13.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $147.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $673.00 to $714.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03). They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $167.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $152.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $130.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($29.57) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($24.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.50 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $17.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $15.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.50 to $25.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $180.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $304.00 to $273.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $241.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $267.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $254.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $296.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $275.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $265.00 to $241.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $118.00 to $138.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $118.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $112.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $535.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $635.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $138.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $140.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $435.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $332.00 to $316.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €270.00 ($290.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $88.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $660.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $692.00 to $613.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by Argus from $140.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $295.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.44) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $52.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $58.00 to $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $71.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by Stephens from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $44.00.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.64). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $278.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $258.00 to $278.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 9,100 ($118.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 370 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 457 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 345 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 430 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $34.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $34.00.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €59.00 ($63.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $138.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $118.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €128.00 ($137.63) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($152.69) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $800.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $800.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.25 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 75 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $188.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $181.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $475.00 to $440.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $71.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $31.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $265.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €15.10 ($16.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $312.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.67 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.