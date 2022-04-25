Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (A, AA, ABBN, ABBV, ACIW, ACRE, ADJ, ADS, ALGM, ALV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 25th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN)

was given a CHF 33 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) was given a €12.00 ($12.90) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $77.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $97.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $308.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $52.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $59.00 to $75.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $52.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.50 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €600.00 ($645.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price increased by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $115.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $66.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $61.00 to $66.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $108.00 to $129.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $129.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $16.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($122.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,650 ($60.50) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $355.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $73.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $73.00.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €14.00 ($15.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($13.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $147.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $673.00 to $714.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03). They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $167.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $152.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $130.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($29.57) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($24.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.50 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $17.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $15.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.50 to $25.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $180.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $304.00 to $273.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $241.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $267.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $254.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $296.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $275.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $265.00 to $241.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $118.00 to $138.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $118.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $112.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $535.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.00 ($11.83) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $635.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $138.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $140.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $435.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $332.00 to $316.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €270.00 ($290.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $88.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $660.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $692.00 to $613.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by Argus from $140.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $295.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.44) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $52.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $58.00 to $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $71.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price raised by Stephens from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $44.00.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.64). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $278.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $258.00 to $278.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 9,100 ($118.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 370 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 457 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 345 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 430 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $34.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $34.00.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €59.00 ($63.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $138.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $118.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €128.00 ($137.63) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($145.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($152.69) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($129.03) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $800.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $800.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.25 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 75 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $188.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $181.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $475.00 to $440.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $71.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $105.00.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $31.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $265.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €15.10 ($16.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 250 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $312.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.67 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

