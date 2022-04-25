Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE ELS opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

