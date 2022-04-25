Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.