Essential Utilities (WTRG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Essential Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/5/2022 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to benefit from acquisitions and organic means, including adding new customers and expanding the area of operation. The planned investment of $3 billion through 2024 will further expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. The consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to continue with shareholder-friendly moves. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, Its performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

3/25/2022 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – Essential Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

