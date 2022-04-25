Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.27.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $398,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $351.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.12. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $278.30 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

