Etsy (ETSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

4/21/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $115.00.

4/19/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2022 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

3/11/2022 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $195.00.

2/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $185.00.

2/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.41. 84,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Get Etsy Inc alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,388,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.