Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.95.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 170.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $2,412,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16. Etsy has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

