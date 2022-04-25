Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.95.

Shares of ETSY opened at $98.41 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

