Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.17. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 439,664 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 302,060 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

