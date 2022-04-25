EverQuote (EVER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. EverQuote has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 92,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

