EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

EVER stock remained flat at $$14.73 during trading on Monday. 4,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $36.38.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin bought 23,516 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $352,504.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in EverQuote by 74.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 215.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

