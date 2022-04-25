EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EVgo by 75.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.