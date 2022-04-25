Evonik Industries (EVK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) recently:

4/22/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €39.00 ($41.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/20/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($38.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($24.73) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/6/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/23/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €22.80 ($24.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/23/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($38.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/14/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($30.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/7/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/3/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($38.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/3/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €41.00 ($44.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €35.00 ($37.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.10 ($30.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/28/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FRA EVK remained flat at $€25.25 ($27.15) during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,432 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.34. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

