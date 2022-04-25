Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Financial Review

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Exactus alerts:

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exactus and Mannatech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Mannatech $159.76 million 0.40 $9.84 million $4.72 6.91

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exactus and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats Exactus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.