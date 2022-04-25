Expedia Group (EXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $181.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.94. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,771.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,687 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 317,422 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.