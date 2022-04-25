Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EXFY stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

