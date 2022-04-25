Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.