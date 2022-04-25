Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 38,800 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,865,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,743.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EYEN opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.63.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
