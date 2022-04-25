Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 38,800 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,865,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,743.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

