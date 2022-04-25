F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

FSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

FSTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

