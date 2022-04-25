F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.34. 9,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

