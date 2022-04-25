Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q3 guidance at $1.48-1.55 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FN opened at $97.66 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

