Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of FN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.55. 123,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

