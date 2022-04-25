Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Shares of FN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.55. 123,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28.
In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
