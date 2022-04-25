Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Financial Contrast

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% Farfetch 64.79% -331.09% 41.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 0 10 0 3.00 Farfetch 0 1 12 0 2.92

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus target price of $26.73, suggesting a potential upside of 95.23%. Farfetch has a consensus target price of $38.69, suggesting a potential upside of 235.87%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 5.97 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -15.21 Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.94 $1.47 billion ($1.07) -10.77

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farfetch beats ACV Auctions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

