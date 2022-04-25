Fastenal (FAST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) recently:

4/16/2022 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Fastenal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fastenal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/7/2022 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $66.00.

3/3/2022 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

