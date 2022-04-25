Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

