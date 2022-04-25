Federal Signal (FSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY22 guidance at $1.76-2.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.760-$2.000 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSS opened at $35.02 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

