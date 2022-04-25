Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.92) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($33.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 3,350 ($43.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,264.44 ($29.46).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,723 ($22.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.13. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,788.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,262.53.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

