Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of FIS opened at $99.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

