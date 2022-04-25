Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Its first-quarter performance displays a revenue decline primarily due to a fall in fee income. Nonetheless, the company is augmenting its organic growth by leveraging bolt-on buyouts to enhance digital bank product offerings. This might drive the fee-income base in the upcoming quarters. Also, expansion in strategic markets is likely to drive loan growth. Improvement in asset quality and sustainable capital deployments bode well. Yet, mounting expenses on technology investments are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Margin pressure amid low interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 286,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

