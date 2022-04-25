Financial Analysis: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $165.32 million 4.83 $13.95 million $0.08 55.51 Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.13 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.30

Endeavour Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Endeavour Silver and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 4 2 0 2.33 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus target price of $7.19, indicating a potential upside of 61.84%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 8.44% -3.78% -3.11% Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Endeavour Silver on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

