Financial Review: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.37 -$9.44 million ($1.69) -1.40 Alexander’s $206.15 million 6.45 $132.93 million $25.93 10.04

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -15.40% N/A -1.96% Alexander’s 64.48% 61.02% 9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

