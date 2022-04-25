Financial Survey: Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) vs. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Experian alerts:

This table compares Experian and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.37 billion 6.03 $803.00 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Experian.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 10.48% 17.74% 5.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Experian and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 4 3 0 2.43 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 6 4 0 2.27

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.29%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Experian.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Experian on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.