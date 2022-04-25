Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.30.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$1.60 on Monday, reaching C$34.87. 310,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,789. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.7099999 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

