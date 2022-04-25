First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $638,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

